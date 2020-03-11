The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Turkey announces first case as it claims to be model against coronavirus

Meanwhile Turkish media has pushed a narrative that the country has managed to keep the coronavirus at bay while neighboring countries were infected.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 11, 2020 05:37
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, October 7, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, October 7, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Turkey’s Health Ministry has been trying to reassure and prepare the public for an announcement that the country has its first case of the coronavirus. All week the ministry was dodging questions and trying to pave the way for the announcement by noting that although Turkey has remained virus-free, it was likely to have cases.
Turkey has sought over the last three weeks to fight against the coronavirus by taking precautions such as reducing travel from countries such as Iran. In fact Turkey was one of the first states to quietly warn about the Iranian outbreak in mid-February when Iranian officials were in denial. Turkish officials said on February 21 that there were 750 suspected cases in Iran even as Tehran lied about its own numbers.
Meanwhile Turkish media has pushed a narrative that the country has managed to keep the coronavirus at bay while neighboring countries were infected. In fact Turkey was one of the only countries in the Middle East to have no cases until March 11. Turkey’s pro-government media at Anadolu and Daily Sabah praised the government for keeping the virus from crossing the borders. It is a national cause of great concern. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who thrives on crises such as sending migrants to the Greek border or fighting in Idlib, did not want to deal with a health crises as well.
Now that Turkey has dealt with Idlib and also gotten European powers to agree to a new round of meetings about the refugee crises, and received support from western media who have agreed to focus on Greece preventing migrants Turkey sent to the border from crossing, the time is opportune to speak about the virus. The narrative now shifts from Daily Sabah’s claim that Turkey is a leading example of how to remain virus-free, to admitting that there is one case in the whole of the country.
Turkey claims that a male citizen tested positive in the evening of March 10 according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. He had returned from Europe. Turkey says an early diagnosis of the man was made, although it is not clear when that happened. The Health Ministry claims that the virus should not be considered an epidemic and that there is only limited infection in Turkey. “The coronavirus is not stronger than the measures we will take. 
A quarantined patient cannot threaten society,” Turkey says. The country urges citizens not to travel abroad, and has warned Turks in Europe that Europe is full of the virus. Turkey has planned the battle against the virus as a national struggle, one of many great battles the country claims to be waging such as the one against terrorism, and Turkey says it will fight nationally against the global problem.
It is unclear if Turkey’s claims will meet with reality. So far, claiming there are no cases of the virus has fed a media cycle in Turkey that portrays the country as almost alone in the world in successfully defeating the coronavirus threat.
...


