Turkey breaks ceasefire agreement with U.S., attacks northern Syria -report

Several human rights organizations claim that Turkish-backed forces began attacking targets still held by the Kurds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 19, 2019 16:58
A fire is seen in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar,

A fire is seen in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 17, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)

Syrian forces, most probably supported by Turkey, were seen attacking several key locations still held by the Kurd forces, violating the US-led ceasefire agreement in the region.

These forces crossed the border from Turkey into northern Syria, according to the report, and are moving towards Ras al-Ain, a village in which the fighting hasn’t ceased since Friday, even after the ceasefire was signed.

Reuters, however, reports that the "fragile" ceasefire is holding along the Syrian border, though Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is ready to continue the Syria offensive if the truce deal that was agreed upon is not implemented.

"We paused the operation for five days," said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. "In this time, the terrorists will withdraw from the safe zone, their weapons will be collected and position destroyed. If this doesn't happen, we will continue the operation."

Erdogan also threatened the Kurdish forces in northern Syria, saying that they will "crush the heads" of the fighters if they do not withdraw in the 120-hour period designated by the ceasefire.

Erdogan additionally said that he would speak about the deployment of Syrian government forces in a planned "safe zone" in northern Syria while speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.


