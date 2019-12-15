The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkish MPs sing Chilean anti-rape song to protest violence against women

Some women's groups attribute the rise to Turkey's failure to implement the legislation.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 17:22
Abuse illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Abuse illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Female Turkish lawmakers sang a Chilean song in parliament that has been taken up in demonstrations globally to protest violence against women, and displayed photographs of women who have been killed.
Unofficial data compiled by a Turkish advocacy group shows men murdered 440 women in the country last year, more than doubling from 2012 when Ankara passed a law to protect women. Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide.
Some women's groups attribute the rise to Turkey's failure to implement the legislation.
Last week, seven demonstrators were detained in Istanbul at a so-called Las Tesis protest, named after a Chilean feminist collective that inspired a song and dance called "The rapist is you" that has prompted rallies in several countries.
More such rallies were planned on Sunday in Izmir and Istanbul.
On Saturday, about eight MPs from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) pounded on parliamentary tables in Ankara and sang a Turkish version of the song, while colleagues held up some 20 pictures of the faces of women said to be killed in domestic violence.
CHP Deputy Sera Kadigil said the aim was to highlight the plight of women subjected to violence and murder, and she addressed Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who was also in the parliament.
"There is a dance that started in Chile to draw attention to violence against women all over the world: Las Tesis," she said. "Thanks to you, Turkey is the only country in which you must have (parliamentary) immunity to participate," she added though there have been demonstrations outside parliament.
Soylu said everyone shared the pain of each woman killed in Turkey, adding the song was sung in Chile for different reasons. He also rejected the lyrics calling Turkish police, judges, the state or the president a "rapist" or "killer."
World Health Organization data say 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, compared to about 25% in Europe.


Tags Turkey rape chile
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A victory over hate By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by