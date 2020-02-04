The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Turkish mayor 'arbitrarily' detained at Ben-Gurion Airport – report

That the authorities allegedly did not reveal the reason behind their detention

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 14:38
Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3 arrivals hall (photo credit: GEORGEDEMENT/FLICKR-WIKIPEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS)
Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3 arrivals hall
(photo credit: GEORGEDEMENT/FLICKR-WIKIPEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS)
A Turkish municipality mayor and his family was detained by Israeli security forces on their way to Istanbul from Tel Aviv on Friday, the Daily Sabah reported.
Yasin Kartoğlu, mayor of Istanbul's Başakşehir Municipality, was heading back to Istanbul following a trip to Jerusalem, but was detained at Ben-Gurion Airport for five hours, along with his wife and children, the mayor disclosed in a statement.
He added that the authorities did not reveal the reason behind their detention, which he claimed to have been arbitrary.
"The most upsetting thing about this arbitrary detention, which I believe to be completely unlawful, was that my children were nervous about the situation," Kartoğlu said over Twitter.
"I condemn the unlawful approach of the Israeli authorities to me, my family and other citizens."
This is not the first time Israeli authorities detained Turkish citizens at the airport for seemingly arbitrary reasons, the Daily Sabah report said, adding that while Israeli authorities detain people of other nationalities, Turkish detainees dominate headlines.
Despite this, the report claimed that Israel's informal policy of detentions, deportations and visa rejections towards Turkish citizens has not deterred visitors, such as Kartoğlu, from coming to the country.
During his visit to Jerusalem, Kartoğlu tweeted a video of himself overlooking the Old City.
"Jerusalem belongs to all Muslims, not Palestinians. That is why Muslims should come to Jerusalem," he said.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have strained lately due to multiple factors, such as Turkey's aggressive foreign policy in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and in Syria, as well as the vocal support of Ankara towards the Palestinians.
Lately, tensions have been especially high due to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, with Israel having signed an agreement with Greece and Cyprus that will allow an undersea natural gas pipeline from Israel to Europe. However, Turkey has attempted to assert its authority over the Eastern Mediterranean, having signed an agreement with Libya in November 2019 to create a maritime link that in practice extends Turkish territorial waters to over 200 km. beyond Turkish shores.
Israeli sources were unable to confirm the details of the detention.
This is a developing story.


