UAE to present tanker attack report to UN Security Council members - diplomats

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019.
(photo credit: SATISH KUMAR/REUTERS)
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates will present to UN Security Council members on Thursday the results of an investigation into attacks targeting four oil tanker vessels off the UAE coast last month, two diplomats said.
The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the briefing was expected to take place at the UAE Mission to the United Nations at 3:30 p.m. local time. One diplomat said Saudi Arabia and Norway were also expected to take part in the briefing.
Abu Dhabi-based television channel Sky News Arabia first reported the briefing.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on May 29 that the attacks were the work of "naval mines almost certainly from Iran." Tehran denied the accusations.
The May 12 attacks targeted two Saudi tankers, an Emirati vessel and a Norwegian tanker, causing no casualties.
They occurred off the UAE emirate of Fujairah, which lies just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil and gas shipping route.
The strait separates the Gulf Arab states and Iran, which has been embroiled in an escalating war of words with the United States over US sanctions and the US military's regional presence.
