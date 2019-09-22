Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UAE's first official synagogue to open in multi-faith complex in 2022

Other official non-Muslim places of worship in the country include Christian churches, a Hindu temple and a Sikh Gurdwara.

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 09:39
1 minute read.
Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi. UAE. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Construction on the United Arab Emirates' first official synagogue will begin next year and be completed by 2022, according to local media reports.

The synagogue will be part of the multi-faith "Abrahamic Family House" complex in Abu Dhabi, which will also feature a mosque and church of which full construction will be completed in 2022, Abu Dhabi newspaper the National reported on Sunday.

The complex was announced in February following a visit by Pope Francis to the UAE, the first by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula.



Muslim UAE promotes itself as a center of tolerance and says it supports religious freedom and cultural diversity. However, the government does not allow dissent against its leadership and is criticized by human rights groups for jailing activists.



Though the synagogue will be the first in the UAE, a small Jewish community of expatriates currently use a house in Dubai for private worship.



Other official non-Muslim places of worship in the country include Christian churches, a Hindu temple and a Sikh Gurdwara.



The majority of those in living in the UAE are foreign workers, the largest group of which are Indians. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said about 2.6 million Indians live in the UAE, or about 30% of the population.

The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, though Israeli politicians have visited the country to attend international events.


Related Content

Protest against President Bashar al-Assad in the tribal province of Deir al-Zor, July 2011
September 22, 2019
Hundreds of protestors demand Iranian militias leave east Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut