UK, Germany back Israeli right to defensive strikes against Iran in Syria

An image grab from a video released on May 10, 2018 by the "Central War Media" and broadcast on Syria's official TV purportedly shows Syrian air defense systems intercepting Israeli missiles over Syrian airspace. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / CENTRAL WAR MEDIA)

The United Kingdom and Germany defended Israel’s right to launch self-defensive strikes against Iranian targets in Syria, after its warplanes struck 50 Iranian targets in Syria early in Thursday morning.



It was one of the heaviest Israeli barrages against Syria since the Syrian Civil War began in 2011.





Iran targets Israel from Syria, Israel responds, May 10, 2018 (Reuters)While France and Russia urged calm, the UK and Germany spoke up for Israel, with the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May launching an unusually strong defense of the Jewish state."We condemn Iran's attack on Israel. Israel has every right to defend itself," the spokesman told reporters."We call on Iran to refrain from any further attacks and for calm on all sides. We call on Russia to use its influence in Syria to prevent further Iranian attacks,” the United Kingdom said.The German Foreign Ministry said: “We are deeply concerned by reports about last night’s Iranian rocket attacks on Israeli army outposts.“These attacks are a severe provocation that we most strongly condemn. We have always emphasized that Israel has a the right to defend itself.“At the same time, it is a key that the situation not escalate any further. This particularly means we must do everything we can to finally arrive a sustainable poetical solution to the conflict in Syria — it is needed to end the suffering of the Syrian population and to not further threaten stability in the region.”Their statements followed equally strong words by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders , who told Fox News Wednesday night “Israel absolutely has a sovereign right to defend itself.”Israel launched the offensive after Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force fired 20 rockets towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights.The strong exchange of fire stoked international fears of a war between Israel and Iran in Syria.Israel’s diplomatic and security cabinet is set to meet later Thursday to discuss the strike and counter-strike.The escalation in tensions comes as the US announced that it had left the 2015 agreement with Iran and the five other world powers that had been designed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambition.The US warned that the deal had instead funneled billions of dollars into Tehran to fuel its regional military ambitions including an increased military presence in Syria.The other signatories to the deal — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China still hope to salvage the deal.In the backdrop of those efforts, the German and British statements in defense of Israel is particularly striking.The Iranian-Israeli attacks also came after Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Moscow and spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country is also active in Syria and back Iran militarily.Israeli reportedly informed Russia of its intention to strike Iranian targets in Syria.Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Thursday: "All of this is very alarming and raising concerns. It is necessary to deescalate tensions. We are verifying all the details now.”Bogdanov added, ”We’ve got contacts with all parties.”French President Emmanuel Macron urged calm."The president has been kept regularly updated. He calls for a de-escalation in the situation," Macron's office said in a statement.Macron will discuss the Middle East in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Thursday, the Elysee said.Russia's defense ministry said Syria had shot down more than half of the missiles fired by Israel, RIA news agency reported.The targets all belonged to IRGC’s Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near the Syrian capital of Damascus, weapons storage sites belonging at Damascus International Airport, intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.In addition, the Iranian launcher from which the Grad rockets and Fajr 5 missiles were fired at Israel was also destroyed overnight.Anna Ahronheim and Reuters contributed to this report.