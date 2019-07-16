Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK MP: Quite openly, we are for the destruction of the State of Israel

"The Palestinians from Israel are "untermensch" or treated as second class citizens," Gerry Downing said.

By
July 16, 2019 12:50
1 minute read.
British socialist and activist Gerry Downing, who belongs to the Socialist Fight Organization, appeared on an episode of Kalima Horra, a show broadcasted on the pro-Hezbollah Maydeen TV program, hosted by former British Member of Parliament George Galloway explaining that his organization supports the destruction of the State of Israel, according to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report.

"We are for a single state, quite openly, we are for the destruction of the State of Israel," Downing said in the interview.

Downing believes that the State of Israel is unreformable, mainly considering the latest law passed by the Israeli Knesset, the Nation State-Law which we alleges describes Israel as a "State for Jews only."

"The Palestinians from Israel are "untermensch" or treated as second class citizens," Downing said.

Downing believes that the actions being carried out by the Israeli government categorize as a racist and genocidal endeavor that can not be reformed no matter the circumstances presented in the years to come.

"There is something like sixty laws that discriminate against [Palestinians], including a law that forbids them to marry the wrong kind of people. In the apartheid regime in Africa, it was called miscegenation, you can't marry the wrong person or that's against the law.

"A single state of Palestine from the river to the sea with equal rights for all ethnic minorities. I think that's the only way to go," Downing concluded.


