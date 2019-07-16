UK MP: Quite openly, we are for the destruction of the State of Israel

IDF reservists attend an event in British Parliament held by Israeli organization, "My Truth".
(photo credit: INBAL GILMOUR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
British socialist and activist Gerry Downing, who belongs to the Socialist Fight Organization, appeared on an episode of Kalima Horra, a show broadcasted on the pro-Hezbollah Maydeen TV program, hosted by former British Member of Parliament George Galloway explaining that his organization supports the destruction of the State of Israel, according to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report.
"We are for a single state, quite openly, we are for the destruction of the State of Israel," Downing said in the interview.
Downing believes that the State of Israel is unreformable, mainly considering the latest law passed by the Israeli Knesset, the Nation State-Law which we alleges describes Israel as a "State for Jews only."
"The Palestinians from Israel are "untermensch" or treated as second class citizens," Downing said.
Downing believes that the actions being carried out by the Israeli government categorize as a racist and genocidal endeavor that can not be reformed no matter the circumstances presented in the years to come.
"There is something like sixty laws that discriminate against [Palestinians], including a law that forbids them to marry the wrong kind of people. In the apartheid regime in Africa, it was called miscegenation, you can't marry the wrong person or that's against the law.
"A single state of Palestine from the river to the sea with equal rights for all ethnic minorities. I think that's the only way to go," Downing concluded.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>