UN Security Council to vote Thursday on UNIFIL mandate in Lebanon

The UN Security Council is expected to vote Thursday on renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Lebanon. The proposed mandate includes calling on the Lebanese government to provide the force with a wider scope in their inspections. It also includes requests to the government for increasing efforts to curtailing weapons smuggling to non-state actors, for example, Hezbollah.



The proposal describes the Hezbollah tunnels exposed by Israel and the government of Lebanon is urged to "carry out all required investigations as fast as possible," a press release issued by the Israeli mission to the UN reported.

Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that while Israel's interests are represented in the document, "UNIFIL is still required to take responsibility and act with decisive force within its mandate."

