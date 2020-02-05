UN watchdog: No new Iranian nuclear deal violations

"After the fifth step, there hasn't been any follow-up," said Raphael Grossi on his first official visit to Washington since becoming director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in December. "Of course, they continue to enrich."

Tehran in July began stockpiling more low-enriched uranium than allowed by the nuclear deal in the first of five breaches that it has declared in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to pull the United States out of the accord and re-impose harsh sanctions that have strangled Iran's petroleum exports, battering its economy.

Iran says it would reverse the violations, which have included enriching uranium to a higher level than set in the agreement and operating prohibited advanced centrifuges, the machines that purify uranium, if the sanctions were removed. The breaches were aimed at pressuring European powers to help Iran weather the impact of the U.S. sanctions and perhaps also at pressuring the United States to ease sanctions and open talks with Iran.