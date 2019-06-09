Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

UNHCR spokesperson warns of ‘Sea of blood’ unless migrants are helped

Speaking in Rome, UNHCR spokesperson Carlotta Sami warned that thousands might die trying to enter Europe illegally unless humanitarian aid be possible.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 9, 2019 21:03
UNHCR spokesperson warns of ‘Sea of blood’ unless migrants are helped

An overcrowded dinghy with migrants from different African countries is seen during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] spokesperson Carlotta Sami  warned that thousands might die while attempting to enter Europe through the sea if no humanitarian aid is offered o them. 

 
She warned that “If we do not intervene soon, there will be a sea of blood,” the Guardian reported. 
 
Both Italy and Malta object to the efforts of NGOs which help migrants arrive to European ports, citing their concern that their countries, but not other EU countries, are asked to host large numbers of desperate people who come over illegally. 
 
Desperate to escape Libya, migrants risk their lives in the dangerous and illegal crossing with one out of eight drowning between January and April, the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) found. 


