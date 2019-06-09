UNHCR spokesperson warns of ‘Sea of blood’ unless migrants are helped

An overcrowded dinghy with migrants from different African countries is seen during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] spokesperson Carlotta Sami warned that thousands might die while attempting to enter Europe through the sea if no humanitarian aid is offered o them.
Both Italy and Malta object to the efforts of NGOs which help migrants arrive to European ports, citing their concern that their countries, but not other EU countries, are asked to host large numbers of desperate people who come over illegally.
Desperate to escape Libya, migrants risk their lives in the dangerous and illegal crossing with one out of eight drowning between January and April, the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) found.
