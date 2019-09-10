U.S. Air Force uses F-35s to bomb ISIS island

US Air Force F-35s and F-15s dropped 36,000 kilograms of bombs on an ISIS “infested” island in Iraq, leading to massive explosions and plumes of smoke that rose into the air just before dawn on Tuesday.



In one of the most explosive videos to come out of the war against ISIS the US tweeted film of massive explosions rocking an island. Spliced between aerial shots of the same explosions, and video from the ground with Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service members looking on, the island was pulverized. The Spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, the 81-member coalition to defeat ISIS wrote that this is what it looks like when CENTCOM Air Force jets bomb a “Daesh infested island.”

VIDEO: Here’s what it looks like when @USAFCENT #F15 and #F35 jets drop 36,000 Kg of bombs on a Daesh infested island. هكذا تبدوا الجزيرة الموبوءة بداعش بعد أن أسقطت عليها الطائرات المقاتلة #أف-15 و #أف-35 36,000 كغم من الذخيرة pic.twitter.com/2v6FAEL9Rn — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) September 10, 2019

Video of the incident had circulated throughout the day with some wondering if it was real or was from today, but the tweet by spokesman Col. Myles Caggins III revealed the sheer massive firepower that was brought to bear on the ISIS enemy. There were so many explosions along the Z shaped island that it took wide angle lenses and multiple sweeps of the camera to record them all.The island is called Qanus Island and a statement from the coalition said that “Coalition and Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service forces conducted air-strikes on Qanus island in the Salah ad-Din Province, Iraq on September 10, 2019.” The statement said it was a join effort between the coalition and the Iraqis to defeat ISIS on the island. “The island is believed to be a major transit hub and safe haven for Daesh,” the statement read. It said that the coalition had taken extraordinary efforts to protect noncombatants.The coalition, in coordination with Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga also reportedly killed ten ISIS members in rural areas near Makhmour on Monday. Together the achievements show that ISIS is still trying to continue its threats but that intelligence and surveillance by the various forces involved have led to the defeat of ISIS cells and holdouts and attempts to rebuild networks destroyed in 2017.

