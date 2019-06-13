US, Argentina hold workshop on countering Hezbollah terror

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The United States and Argentina held a workshop this week on countering Hezbollah’s terror activities in the Western Hemisphere, a month before the 25th anniversary of the AMIA bombings.



The workshop, held in Buenos Aires on June 11-12, saw law enforcement personnel and financial practitioners attended Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru, as did representatives from Ameripol.

Officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and the Treasury, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Counterterrorism Center, and Drug Enforcement Administration also participated in the meeting.The summit was held ahead of Western Hemisphere Ministerial that the Government of Argentina will host commemorating the 25th anniversary of the terrorist bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in the Argentine capital on July 18 1994 which killed 85 people and injured over 300 others.According to a statement released by the US State Department, the workshop focused on Hezbollah’s global modus operandi and its terrorist and criminal infrastructure and activities in the Americas.“Participants discussed various techniques to constrain and counter the group’s illicit activities, including the financial and law enforcement tools available to identify, investigate, and prosecute Hezbollah's global support and facilitation networks. Participants also discussed Hizballah attempts to continue and expand fundraising in the Western Hemisphere, especially in light of the current financial pressure on Hezbollah,” the statement said.The finances of the Lebanese Shiite militant group, designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by dozens of countries across the globe, has been hit hard due in large part to years of sanctions by the United States which has also passed the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act threatening sanctions against anyone who finances the group in any significant way.But the designation does not affect Hezbollah's patron, Iran, which continues to provide financial and military support.Hezbollah also receives significant financial aid by supporters who live abroad as well as through charities and a wide variety of criminal activities such as fraud, the drug, arms, and blood diamond trade.This network of criminal and narcotic rings, are not based in Lebanon, but are global network based primarily out of Africa as well as both North and South America. The group also runs a large network of criminal and narcotic rings, based primarily out of Africa as well as both North and South America.Hezbollah operatives also rely on legitimate business enterprises that in truth are shell companies which raise, launder and transferring large sums of money to the group.

