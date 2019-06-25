Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

U.S., Russia and Israel meet in unprecedented trilateral summit - watch live

Although Bolton is in Israel for the scheduled trilateral meeting, Bolton said “current circumstances in the region make our conversations even more timely.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 25, 2019 09:08
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)

 
 US National Security Advisor John Bolton is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat on Tuesday in an unprecedented trilateral meeting.


Bolton, who has been in Israel since Sunday, met with Patrushev on Monday to prepare for a meeting on Thursday between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan.


On Sunday, Bolton met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bolton's message was that Iran should not mistake prudence for weakness and that Iran does not have a license to do what it wants in the region.


