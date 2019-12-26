The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US, Russian troops brawl in northeast Syria - report

Russian forces were present in the area at the same time as US troops and when the two parties met it devolved into a fist fight, "due to their presence in the same area," according to SOHR.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 09:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
American and Russian troops brawled in Tell Tamer in northeast Syria on Wednesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russian forces were present in the area at the same time as US troops and when the two parties met it devolved into a fist fight, "due to their presence in the same area," according to SOHR.
The American troops were in the area with an interpreter to get to know the opinions of local residents. According to SOHR, all the people described the US forces as traitors.
Tell Tamer was one of the cities that US troops withdrew from after a decision by President Donald Trump. Syrian troops entered the town after the Syrian government reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces controlling the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey. Residents of the Christian community in Tell Tamer are threatened by Turkish-backed Syrian militias who caused many Christians to flee towns near the Turkish border after the US withdrawal. 
Reuters and Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Tags Syria United States Russia
