US ambassador to the UN slams Iran at Security Council

She urged the Council to stop criticizing Israel and to take a closer look at Iran's destabilizing role instead.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 24, 2020 03:22
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft speaks to the United Nations Security Council, October 28 2019 (photo credit: screenshot)
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft speaks to the United Nations Security Council, October 28 2019
(photo credit: screenshot)
US Ambassador to the United Nation Kelly Craft slammed Iran and supported Israel at the United Nations Security Council debate on the Middle East last Tuesday, as reported by the Jewish News Syndicate.
She urged council members to focus on Iran instead of Israel.
“While the world criticizes Israel, Israel is making the world a better place. The council should not lose sight of this fact,” she said.
“Our failure to address Iran’s central role in destabilizing the region sends a powerfully damaging message to those seeking lasting peace and prosperity in the region.”
Craft urged the council to “focus on the regional actor fueling division, violence and hatred. The regime that funds and trains militants focused on the destruction of Israel. The regime that provides weapons and other support to the Houthis and to Hezbollah, props up the [regime of Bashar] Assad [in Syria] and seeks to interfere with Iraq’s fragile democracy. The regime that guns down its own citizens when they protest the corruption, lies and mismanagement of the leadership.”
“After decades of having the same meeting about the Middle East and criticizing Israel, I call upon this forum to change the dialogue,” she said.
On the same day, Israel ambassador to the UN called on the Security Council to support the Iranian people by sanctioning the ruling regime that was oppressing them. He reached out to the Iranian people, saying that Israel considers it to be a “partner in building a better future in the Middle East.”
Last month, Craft had also declared that the United States won’t allow Iran to ignite the Middle East.
“We will not sit idly by while Iran continues to destabilize the region,” she told the Security Council.



