Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

U.S. delivers missiles to Lebanese army

A statement from the U.S. embassy in Beirut said the missiles, delivered in a U.S. military transport plane, were a key component for a previously supplied fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.

By
February 13, 2019 14:39
1 minute read.
U.S. delivers missiles to Lebanese army

IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks near Lebanese and Iranian flags upon his arrival at the Government Palace in Beirut in 2015. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

As US officials flew to Warsaw for a conference that was initially supposed to concentrate on Iran, US military planes unloaded a shipment of Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) in Lebanon. Hezbollah, an Iranian ally, plays a key role in Lebanon’s government, making the shipment and timing all the more strange.


In a series of tweets the US Embassy in Beirut said that the APKWS laser-guided rockets were valued at more than $16 million and were destined for the Lebanese armed forces. “These APKWS laser-guided rockets are a key component for the Lebanese Air Force’s new A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.” Washington said that the delivery “demonstrates the US government’s firm and steady commitment to support to the Lebanese Army in their capacity as the sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon.” The US has supplied $2 billion since 2005 to the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Lebanon neglected to attend the Warsaw conference, claiming that it didn’t want to appear with Israel. On Monday Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil met with his Iranian counterpart in Beirut where he said that Lebanon welcomed economic cooperation with Iran. The US has sanctioned Iran and the Trump administration has opposed Iran’s role in the region. However Lebanon appears to be a close ally of Iran, not only its official foreign minister, but also because of Hezbollah’s close ties to Iran. Although the US says that it is committed to the Lebanese army being the sole armed force in Lebanon, Hezbollah keeps growing in power. It recently received the Health ministry in coalition negotiations, one of the most well-endowed ministries in the country.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Iran missile
February 13, 2019
White House accelerates secret program to sabotage Iran missiles - report

By TZVI JOFFRE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut