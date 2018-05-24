May 24 2018
U.S.-led coalition hits Syrian army positions, Hezbollah says

A spokesman for the coalition could not be immediately reached by phone and Syrian state media did not immediately report the strikes.

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 02:44
A pair of US Air Force F15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting strikes in Syria

A pair of US Air Force F15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014.. (photo credit: US AIR FORCE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)

BEIRUT - Warplanes from the US-led coalition targeted two Syrian army positions in the eastern Syrian desert, a military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah group said early on Thursday.

The unit, a Damascus ally, said the strikes took place near T2, an energy installation located near the border with Iraq and about 60 miles west of the Euphrates river where the coalition is backing ground forces against Islamic State.

Eastern Syria was mostly held by the Islamic State until last year, when two rival campaigns, one by the Syrian army backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, the other by Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the US coalition, took most of its land.

Communication between Russia and the United States averted most clashes between them. However, the coalition has struck Syrian pro-government forces that it said were attempting to attack coalition positions.

The US military operating outside the coalition also maintains a base at Tanf in the eastern Syrian desert near the borders with Iraq and Jordan and last year struck pro-government forces moving along a road towards it.


