The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US military in Iraq and Middle East prepare for coronavirus threat

“The health and safety of our forces are our top priorities,” says Col. Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman of the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 19:03
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020 (photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
(photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The US maintains personnel at numerous bases around the Middle East. With the coronavirus spreading across Iran and into neighboring states there are questions about whether it might also spread to bases where US, anti-ISIS Coalition and Iraqi personnel work together. The US has bases in the Gulf, such as Kuwait and Bahrain, where there are coronavirus cases.
The US-led anti-ISIS Coalition, Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a response to what it is doing to prepare, that the Coalition “takes active measures to ensure military and civilian personnel are educated about and protected from COVID-19.” COVID-19 is the term for coronavirus. Already more than 2,000 have died and 80,000 are infected in China. Additionally, more than a dozen people are dead in Iran and almost 100 infected. New cases were found in Bahrain and Oman on Tuesday. Kuwait and many countries have closed their borders and are putting in place checks.
“The health and safety of our forces are our top priorities,” says Col. Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman of the Coalition. “We are implementing guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure our forces remain able to support able to support our security partners in Iraq and Syria. We have no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Coalition.”
The US recently returned to anti-ISIS operations after a pause in December and January due to tensions with Iran. In December the US carried out airstrikes against an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq. The US also targeted IRGC head Qasem Soleimani on January 3.
In retaliation Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases where US forces are present. More than 100 personnel suffered traumatic brain injury at Ain al-Asad base where the missiles fell. In addition, Iranian-backed groups have fired rockets over the last months at bases where the US has forces and at the US embassy compound in Baghdad.
In Iraq the country has found a coronavirus case in Najaf and there are suspected to be more cases in Kirkuk and Najaf. Najaf is 300 km from the Ain al-Asad base.


Tags Middle East US Army coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by