US secretly viewed its own Kurdish partners in Syria “terrorists”

The US State Department admitted on Friday that it had always viewed the Syrian Democratic Forces, a group that the US helped create, as including components of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which the US views as a terrorist organization. This was in contrast to the Pentagon which viewed the SDF as key partners in the defeat of Islamic State. For years two parts of the US government fought a quiet war against one another, as the US urged the SDF in Syria to fight ISIS, a war in which is suffered around 11,000 casualties.



The comments were made by a State Department official and tweeted by Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Nissenbaum. “For years the US government rejected idea that the YPG in Syria was an offshoot of the PKK, a group the US and Turkey classify as a terrorist group. Yesterday, a State Department official admitted the obvious,” noted Nissenbaum. At the same time Lara Seligman, Pentagon correspondent for Foreign Policy noted that “US military officers who served with the SDF described a group of passionate, fearless fighters who share American values.” She wrote that these US military officers were unanimously “devastated by the latest news, and more than one expressed a deep sense of shame.”

Rarely in US history have two parts of the US government had such contradictory views. Because parts of the US government do not speak to each other and because the US pursued several different tracks on Syria policy, often isolated in silos of feedback loops, the view of the SDF was not discussed openly between policy teams. For instance US military commanders on the ground in eastern Syria do not seem to have been listened to by their State Department colleagues and vice-versa. The US pursued at least four different policies in Syria in the last years. One was a pro-Syrian rebel track, partly at CIA and under the Obama administration, that funded and supported Syrian rebel groups. These groups were judged a failure inside the administration and ditched in 2017 by US President Donald Trump.The second track was in Geneva where the State Department sought to push for a transition in Syria’s government towards a more inclusive format that would include groups like the Syrian opposition. In Geneva the US team excluded its own partners from eastern Syria, systematically ignoring Kurdish voices, especially those linked to the SDF. Most recently in the end of September the US made it clear that it would exclude the SDF from discussions about Syria’s constitution, even though they controlled one third of Syria.A third track under the Trump administration was a focus on ‘America first,’ which means leaving Syria. Trump articulated this in the spring of 2018, in December 2018 and finally in October 2019. He said that the US must wrap up its “endless wars” abroad. He didn’t appear to internalize views from his former National Security Advisor John Bolton or his military commanders who were running the war in Syria, which they saw as a phenomenal success that needed more investment. He also seemed to bypass his State Department envoys on the anti-ISIS campaign, whether Brett McGurk or Jim Jeffrey, who don’t seem to have been directly consulted about abrupt policy changes.In the fourth, and more important Syria policy, the US also pursued a pro-SDF track that sought to rebrand the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as the SDF and make it more inclusive. This envisioned training around 110,000 members of the SDF and security units linked to it. The US Inspector General report at the Pentagon in June 2019 reiterated the US desire to train and supply arms to the SDF, building up its strength every quarter of the year. This report wasn’t secret, it was the 18th report on Operation Inherent Resolve and it could be openly read at the State Department. Yet there was very little open or transparent discussion about how one part of the US was training 110,000 fighters while the other part envisioned eventually jettisoning them and backing Turkey’s attack on those 110,000 fighters as “terrorists.” The closest the US got to admitting its internal contradiction on Syria was to continually assert that the US was listening to Ankara’s security concerns. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Vice-President Joe Biden both indicated this in 2016.While some Americans indicated to Ankara that they viewed the SDF as linked to “terrorists,” this does not seem to have been communicated to the SDF itself or those working with it. That means Washington spoke one way to Ankara when it met Turkish officials, and another way when talking to the SDF. This decision to compartmentalize and mislead a major power, one that is part of NATO, while also misleading a group the US was arming and training in Syria, led to an inevitable train wreck. Trump accelerated this on October 6 when he said the US would leave border areas to a Turkish offensive against US partners.Trump’s relations with Turkey over Syria are a concern for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who reportedly spoke with his acting chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney about Trump being “boxed into a complete corner” by Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan, according to a piece at The Washington Post on October 11. The US says it didn’t give Turkey a green light to attack its partners, but it opened the airspace and way for them to do so.The US now reiterates that Turkey had “legitimate security concerns” according to Pompeo and the US has worked to prevent condemnation of Turkey’s invasion of eastern Syria. But Pompeo also said to PBS News Hour that Turkey had a “terrorist threat to their south.” This means that the US believed its own SDF partners were a “terrorist threat” and yet the US military, particularly CENTCOM, was working with this “threat” and didn’t feel threatened or apparently see any evidence of terrorism. The US had ample time in eastern Syria to monitor and report on any “security concerns” that might exist among the SDF in terms of threats to Turkey.According to a report at Business Insider the US also shared intelligence with Turkey about its own Syrian SDF partners. Allegedly this was to “quell the Turkish government’s anger over Trump arming Kurdish forces in Syria.” So the US was working with the SDF and also providing intelligence to Turkey while some US officials saw the SDF as a security concern, describing it in private as including “terrorist” elements.Beginning in September 2019 the US also conducted joint patrols with Turkey in northern Syria, in areas Turkey was planning to invade. US European Command, working with Ankara, said that the US was working with the Turkish military to “address Turkey’s legitimate security concerns.” The US Department of Defense said it was being transparent about a “security mechanism” it was implementing with Ankara in which US generals met with their Turkish counterparts. At the same time Turkey was planning the operation to strike the SDF, likely using the overflights and joint patrols with the US to plan how to strike points in Syria. It increasingly looks like one part of the US government was working with Turkey either with knowledge the US would invade Syria, or with naivety, while Turkey exploited the US need for a Turkish NATO ally to get the US to pave the way to attack America’s SDF partners.The SDF and its civilian counterparts, a series of groups with acronyms like PYD and SDC, did not accurately read US these US moves, preferring instead to invest in coordination with the US on removing fortifications and obstacles in northern Syria that the US said were a concern to Turkey.The SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center wrote on September 30 that it was removing fortifications in response to Turkish demands and the US security mechanism. “We know these defensive structures are no threat to Turkey. Let the world see our actions show good faith that we want to keep peace and stability for people.” The SDF withdraw combat forces from near the border and withdrew weapons to make sure there were no concerns. The US monitored this effort, including among its Special Operations part of the anti-ISIS coalition.However it seems none of these efforts were communicated to the highest levels of Washington, or to the State Department and that Turkey moved to launch its invasion even as the US military watched. Turkey’s plans were likely well known in US intelligence and diplomatic circles. Hamstrung by the silos of Syrian policy that left it to local commanders, diplomats and others, none of this process was coordinated. Trump, who also didn’t consult with the teams running Syria policy, had his own plans. He didn’t seem to share the State Department’s view that the US partners were terrorists, but he didn’t share the military’s view that the US partners were heroes who shouldn’t be misled, either. For him the priority was to return to US forces and not have them be mixed in the Turkish offensive.Syria policy represents probably one of the most severe breakdowns in US planning and foreign policy. Up until the last moment before Turkey began bombing the SDF, the US was working with and training the SDF. The US never communicated the dire nature of the situation to its partners, nor did it share with them the fact that the US would not work for a ceasefire or for a way to prevent the attacks on them at the UN. Instead the US comes away from Syria claiming it didn’t give a green light, but it did serve up its allies to be destroyed without seeking any way out for them or for Turkey. It looks more and more like the US knowingly used the SDF to fight ISIS with knowledge at the highest levels that it owed the SDF nothing and would provide no diplomatic cover for them and no support in the case they were attacked, preferring that they fight ISIS and then disappear. This is despite the fact the US invested heavily in their training and that commanders on the ground felt the relationship worked well. The US has also provided no evidence that its own partners were a security threat to Turkey, something Washington had ample resources to monitor and report on. If it had evidence SDF-linked groups were plotting attacks against Turkey it never sought to distance the US or the SDF from those groups or to give the SDF an ultimatum against including groups that were a threat to Turkey. The US now says it knew the SDF included elements linked to the PKK, but it was the US that sought to create this SDF brand to diminish or hide those links so as to work with the SDF. It didn’t work to reduce the SDFs connections or turn them into a viable group the US could work with openly, instead calling them a substate actor and keeping them at arms length diplomatically while working intimately with them on the military side. Had Washington been transparent it would not have tried to rebrand the SDF only to then enable Turkey to destroy it, it would have sought to turn the SDF into a group it could work with and provide a road map for eastern Syria. Instead there was no road map and eastern Syria turned into a dead end of bombing and destruction of the very area the US worked for years to stabilize and liberate.

