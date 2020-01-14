The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US troops describe 'miraculous' escape from Iranian attack on Iraqi base

The scale of the damage at the Ain al-Asad base showed Iran's destructive capability.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2020 08:21
US soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN DAVISON)
US soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN DAVISON)
AIN AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq - Troops at the Iraqi air base that bore the brunt of Iran's first direct missile attack against US forces said they were shocked by its intensity and grateful to emerge unscathed.
The scale of the damage at the Ain al-Asad base showed Iran's destructive capability at a time when US officials say they are still concerned that Iran-backed groups across the region could wage attacks on the United States.
"It's miraculous no one was hurt," Lt Col Staci Coleman, the US air force officer who runs the airfield, told reporters on Monday at the vast base deep in the western Anbar desert in Iraq, where 1,500 Americans were deployed.
"Who thinks they're going to have ballistic missiles launched at them ... and suffer no casualties?"
The Jan. 8 attack came hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should expect retaliation over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq the previous week.
The killing raised fears of a new Middle East war, but the United States, Iraq and other countries with troops at the base said no one was hurt. US military leaders have said that was thanks to commanders on the ground, not Tehran's goodwill.
At one site, a cruise missile had left a large crater and incinerated living quarters made from shipping containers.
Heavy concrete blast walls were knocked over and the shipping containers were smashed and charred along with contents including bicycles, chairs and other furniture. Several soldiers said one of their number had come very close to being blown up inside a shelter behind the blast walls.
Almost a dozen missiles hit the air base, where US forces carried out "scatter plans" to move soldiers and equipment to a range of fortified areas apart from one another.
The United States did not have Patriot air defenses at the base, putting the onus on local commanders to protect their troops.
"We'd got notification there could be an attack a few hours prior so had moved equipment," said US Staff Sergeant Tommie Caldwell.
'IT'S LIKE TERROR'
Lt Col Coleman said that by 10pm all the staff she manages were ready to take cover. "People took this very seriously," she said.
Three and a half hours later the missiles started arriving. Several soldiers said they continued for two hours.
Staff Sgt Armando Martinez, who had been out in the open to watch for casualties, said he could not believe how easily one missile leveled the concrete blast walls.
"When a rocket strikes that’s one thing; but a ballistic missile, it’s like terror," he said.
"You see a white light like a shooting star and then a few seconds later it lands and explodes. The other day, after the attack, one colleague saw an actual shooting star and panicked."
One missile landed on the tarmac of a parking and servicing area for Blackhawk helicopters helping to ferry equipment in the fight against Islamic State insurgents.
The helicopters had been moved but it destroyed two light hangars and badly damaged portacabins nearby.
"We must have been in the bunkers for more than five hours, maybe seven or eight," said Kenneth Goodwin, Master Sgt in the US Air Force. "They knew what they were aiming at by targeting the airfield and parking area."
It was the latest strike against an air base that has figured prominently in high-ranking US officials' visits to Iraq.
"After these missile attacks, when we hear of possible militia rocket attacks, we tend to think, 'Oh only rockets ... that’s a change'," Coleman said, describing the common feeling when the missile attacks were over as "sheer relief."
On Sunday the Iraqi military said four people had been wounded in an attack on Balad air base in northern Iraq, which also houses US personnel. Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.


Tags Iran Iraq United States Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by