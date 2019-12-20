The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US urges 69 nations including Iran, Yemen to decriminalize homosexuality

Grenell, the most senior openly gay member of the Trump administration, launched the unprecedented international campaign in February to decriminalize homosexuality across the world.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 18:53
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell watches as workers attach a banner, which reads "Our message is love", at the U.S. Embassy ahead of the Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin, Germany (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell watches as workers attach a banner, which reads "Our message is love", at the U.S. Embassy ahead of the Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and American Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, used the UN bully pulpit on Wednesday to call on 69 nations, which include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Algeria, to stop their criminalization of homosexuality.
Grenell, the most senior openly gay member of the Trump administration, launched the unprecedented international campaign in February to decriminalize homosexuality across the world.
Craft tweeted that “No person should be harmed, tortured or killed because of their sexual orientation, yet at least 69 countries criminalize homosexuality. Our event today at the UN showed our commitment to defending human dignity & partnering with LGBTQ groups to decriminalize homosexuality.” 

Fox News reported that Grenell said: “We need to have 69 different plans of action because we are dealing with 69 different countries. It is a long road. The UN should be a place to hold countries accountable.”
According to Fox News, Grenell said the effort will be complicated. “There are no easy answers,” he noted. “I’ve been in this room thousands and thousands of times, it feels good. But, this is the first stand-alone meeting on the decriminalization of homosexuality and the moment is not lost on me.”
A US embassy spokeswoman in Berlin told the Jerusalem Post that “At the event, panelists discussed the current status of efforts to decriminalize homosexuality in at least 69 countries. Panelists included U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Robert Destro; Puerto Rico’s Chief Justice, the Honorable Ms. Maite Oronoz Rodríguez; Stuart Milk, Executive Director of the Harvey Milk Foundation; Reverend Johnnie Moore, Commissioner for the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom; and Mr. Hadi Damien, an LGBTQ activist from Lebanon.”
A January report by the Post detailing the Iranian regime’s public hanging of a man based on a law against gays played a critical role in the US to the announcement to jumpstart the campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality.
Craft said, according to Fox News, “Individual men and women around the world have faced—and continue to face—punishment and even death, specifically because of their sexual orientation. This is a wrong we should seek to right, and it is a wrong I am personally committed to helping right.”
Fox reported that Grenell read aloud a list of nations that either outlaw homosexuality or persecute gay people through discrimination, throwing them in jail or death. Included in the list were "Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jamaica, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon Antigua, Barbuda, Syria and Yemen, among dozens of others.”
More than 30 countries in Africa criminalize same-sex relations.
Germany’s best-selling paper Bild reported on Grenell’s speech: "I want these countries to be denounced! I want these countries to feel the pressure! This list should be read here every day.”
President Donald Trump said during his UN General Assembly address in September, “As we defend American values, we affirm the right of all people to live in dignity. For this reason, my administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing of homosexuality, and we stand in solidarity with LGBTQ people who live in countries that punish, jail, or execute individuals based upon sexual orientation.”


Tags Iran United Nations yemen Richard Grenell Homosexuality Kelly Craft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by