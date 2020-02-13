The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US warship seizes Iranian-designed missiles in the Arabian Sea

"The weapons seized include 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs."

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 21:37
An SH-60 Sea Hawk flies over the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during a vertical replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf (photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture," including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the US military said on Thursday.
In a statement, the US military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow sailing vessel in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.
"The weapons seized include 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs," the statement said.
"Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels" it added. It did not say what kind of surface-to-air missiles were seized.


