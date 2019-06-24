Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Underwater oil pipelines sabotaged near Syria

Repairs began as soon as the damages were assessed and the Ministry stated that operations would return to normal within a few hours.

By
June 24, 2019 01:40
Underwater oil pipelines sabotaged near Syria

A worker is seen at the new CPF3 oil station in the Halfaya oilfield in southern of Maysan province, Halfaya, Iraq December 12, 2018. (photo credit: ESSAM AL-SUDANI/ REUTERS)

 
At least five underwater oil pipelines near Baniyas in northwestern Syria were sabotaged causing an oil spill on Saturday, according to the Syrian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The Ministry reported the incident in a statement on Sunday. After divers inspected the affected pipelines, they found that five lines had been damaged.
 


Repairs began as soon as the damages were assessed and the Ministry stated that operations would return to normal within a few hours, according to SANA.


Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Ghanem told Syrian TV later that six lines had been damaged and that repairs were being conducted to return the terminal to normal operation within a few hours. Ghanem described the incident as a "cowardly terrorist attack."

