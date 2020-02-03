Unidentified drone shot down over Russian air base in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that an unidentified small unmanned aerial vehicle approached the base from the northeastern part of the Mediterranean Sea after nightfall.

"The target was destroyed by the Panstyr-S missiles at a distance from the airbase. No one was hurt. No material damage was done," said the ministry, according to TASS.

A previous drone attack on the base was carried out by militants in January. The drones in that attack were downed at a distance from air base.

"The Pantsyr-S1 is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons," TASS reported.





An air defense system at Syria's Hmeimim air base has downed two drones near the facility, Syria's Ikhbariya state TV reported on Monday, citing its correspondent. It gave no further details.

Reuters contributed to this report. On Sunday, drones launched from the Idlib area were shot down near the Hmeimim base, according to Sputnik.Reuters contributed to this report.