Who is the new IRGC Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani?

After two decades of being the right-hand man to Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, Esmail Qaani has taken the reins of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. But who is he?Born in Mashhad, 61-year-old Brig.-Gen Ismail Qaani received his military training at the Imam Ali Officers Academy in Tehran. He joined the IRGC in his early 20s and served in various divisions before being appointed commander of the Nasr-5 division and then 21rst Imam Reza Division during the Iran-Iraq war. Just after the war he was appointed by then IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei as the deputy commander of the Guard’s ground forces in his hometown of Mashdad where he oversaw the brutal crackdown on protesters in 1992.He was appointed as Deputy Commander of the IRGC-Quds Force in 1997 around the same time as Soleimani, and in addition to being deputy of intelligence at the IRGC Joint Staff was throughout the years responsible for the financial distribution to proxy groups like Hezbollah and other terrorist groups in Africa.In 2012, the Obama Treasury Department announced the designation of the Iranian Yas Air cargo airline, a trading company, a Nigerian shipping agent and three IRGC officials, including Qaani, as Specially Designated Terrorists.Noted in the designation was a Turkish inspection of one of the Yas flights bound for Syria, which listed the cargo of the manifest as auto spare parts, found weapons including Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, nearly 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and an assortment of mortar shells, grenades and rockets.And with the financial oversight of weapons shipments of the IRGC-Quds Force under his authority, Qaani is suspected to be behind the shipment. In addition to the weapons, is work to fund IRGC-Quds Force operations around the world was the reason for his designation.As Solemani’s deputy for the past 20 years, he is a familiar face among Iran’s allies across the world. Qaani has made several trips abroad, including the Gambia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Afghanistan when the Fatemiyoun brigade was at the height of its activities.Thousands of Afghani fighters of the Fatemiyoun brigade have been sent to Syria to fight for the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. In late December militia members from the 15,000-strong brigade released a video a short distance from the Israeli Golan Heights, threatening the Jewish State that it’s their “ultimate goal.”“Final target is that white mountain ahead,” a militant speaking Afghani is heard saying in the video while pointing to snow-capped mountains in the distance which is the Golan Heights, currently held by Israel. "And we’re so close to Israel.”Despite having far less charisma than his predecessor he took a lead role on the front lines, similar to Soleimani, and is still considered to be close to Khameni who believes that Qaani will be able to keep the appearance of continuity.Ahead of Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran on Monday Qaani promised to continue his path “with the same force” and to work to remove American presence from the Middle East.“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” he vowed.With Qaani now in charge of Iran’s military actions abroad, he will likely usher in a wide ranging number of operations to avenge the death of his former boss.