The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Who is the new IRGC Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani?

Solemani's former deputy was by his commander's side for 20 years.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 6, 2020 11:09
Esmail Qaani (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Esmail Qaani
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
After two decades of being the right-hand man to Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, Esmail Qaani has taken the reins of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. But who is he?
Born in Mashhad, 61-year-old Brig.-Gen Ismail Qaani received his military training at the Imam Ali Officers Academy in Tehran. He joined the IRGC in his early 20s and served in various divisions before being appointed commander of the Nasr-5 division and then 21rst Imam Reza Division during the Iran-Iraq war.
Just after the war he was appointed by then IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei as the deputy commander of the Guard’s ground forces in his hometown of Mashdad where he oversaw the brutal crackdown on protesters in 1992.
He was appointed as Deputy Commander of the IRGC-Quds Force in 1997 around the same time as Soleimani, and in addition to being deputy of intelligence at the IRGC Joint Staff was throughout the years responsible for the financial distribution to proxy groups like Hezbollah and other terrorist groups in Africa.
In 2012, the Obama Treasury Department announced the designation of the Iranian Yas Air cargo airline, a trading company, a Nigerian shipping agent and three IRGC officials, including Qaani, as Specially Designated Terrorists.
Noted in the designation was a Turkish inspection of one of the Yas flights bound for Syria, which listed the cargo of the manifest as auto spare parts, found weapons including Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, nearly 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and an assortment of mortar shells, grenades and rockets.
And with the financial oversight of weapons shipments of the IRGC-Quds Force under his authority, Qaani is suspected to be behind the shipment.
In addition to the weapons, is work to fund IRGC-Quds Force operations around the world was the reason for his designation.
As Solemani’s deputy for the past 20 years, he is a familiar face among Iran’s allies across the world. Qaani has made several trips abroad, including the Gambia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Afghanistan when the Fatemiyoun brigade was at the height of its activities.
Thousands of Afghani fighters of the Fatemiyoun brigade have been sent to Syria to fight for the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. In late December militia members from the 15,000-strong brigade released a video a short distance from the Israeli Golan Heights, threatening the Jewish State that it’s their “ultimate goal.”
“Final target is that white mountain ahead,” a militant speaking Afghani is heard saying in the video while pointing to snow-capped mountains in the distance which is the Golan Heights, currently held by Israel. "And we’re so close to Israel.”
Despite having far less charisma than his predecessor he took a lead role on the front lines, similar to Soleimani, and is still considered to be close to Khameni who believes that Qaani will be able to keep the appearance of continuity.
Ahead of Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran on Monday Qaani promised to continue his path “with the same force” and to work to remove American presence from the Middle East.
“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” he vowed.
With Qaani now in charge of Iran’s military actions abroad, he will likely usher in a wide ranging number of operations to avenge the death of his former boss.


Tags al quds Qassem Soleimani IRGC Esmail Qaani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies