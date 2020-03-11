The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Why can’t Gulf countries contain the coronavirus?

With burgeoning western University brands and art galleries, trains, giant indoor malls, aquariums and even oddities like ski-resorts, the monarchies would seem well placed to fight a virus.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 11, 2020 06:05
Emirates Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates May 10, 2016
Gulf states are among the wealthiest per capita in the world, with small populations and large numbers of foreign workers. For years they have boasted of, and bankrolled advertising about, their advances in hi-tech and experiences at creating utopian-like city states. With burgeoning western University brands and art galleries, trains, giant indoor malls, aquariums and even oddities like ski-resorts, the monarchies would seem well placed to fight a virus. So far, however, the cases have been increasing after an initial haitus.
The UAE says it found fifteen more cases of coronavirus on March 11 and had quarantined those infected. It now has 74 cases. Bahrain, with a population of only 1.4 million, has 110 cases, making it one of the countries with the highest per capita rate of coronavirus. Kuwait has 69 cases, or 16.2 per million. That also makes it high on the list of countries per capita with the virus. Qatar has 24 cases, after having no cases for many weeks, it now has six new cases since Monday. It only had eight cases last Tuesday.
Larger Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, have taken extreme precautions, shutting down pilgrimages, and cordoning off thee Qatif region where several cases were found among the minority Shi’ite population. 
In fact it appears many of the Gulf cases originated in Iran, flying in or returning from Iran in mid-February and  infecting people in Kuwait and Bahrain. With flights  cancelled and borders closed that is supposed to slow the spread. However the UAE cases appear to be of a different origin.
The Gulf states stand to lose billions of dollars due to the crises because they are a global airport hub. The Gulf states are also an arena for various sports and festivals, many of which are being cancelled. A Red Sea film festival was postponed, a Grand Prix was as well. An art expo in Dubai is out as is thee MotoGP and Doha International Defense Exhibition Conference. 
Oman has postponed a Petroleum and Energy Show. Flight hubs in the Gulf are among the most widely used with a Doha facility that has a capacity for 50 million passengers a year and Dubai which has among the busiest terminals with 8,000 weekly international flights and 70 million passengers a year. Bahrain has 87,000 flight arrivals a year and the GCC area has around 42 operating airlines.
Now the world is closing in for these massive hubs. Dubai Airport shut down smart gates at its Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum) for departing passengers. These gates enabled people to easily pass but could also allow coronavirus to spread easily for travelers who go unchecked. Thermal screening is in place on all passengers from China, Italy, Syria, Lebanon and Thailand. In addition flights to Bahrain, Iran and China are suspended. 
Kuwait is cutting down on travelers who were in India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Syria, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia has restricted flights to King Khalid airport in Riyadh, an airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Airline stocks are dropping as air travel is reduced in an unprecedented manner amid the growing crises. It is thought that many national carriers from Korea to Israel will face massive loses. For the Gulf airlinees the same ripple affect will come.
The added question of why the Gulf states continue to have more cases of the virus is also concerning. This is especially true because some countries such as Yemen, that are on the peninsula, are in a state of war and health authorities are unable to check for the virus. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are both involved in Yemen and migrants also move undocumented across some borders.
 The existence of hundreds of thousands of often underpaid and abused laborers throughout the Gulf, unchecked by health professionals and relegated to the margins, sometimes treated like slaves, also raises concerns about whether officials know the extent that virus might affect domestic workers and laborers or undocumented workers.


