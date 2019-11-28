The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Will a soccer tournament solve the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Qatar?

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain engage in ‘low risk diplomacy’ with diplomatic adversary Qatar at region’s premier sporting event.

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 02:28
Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar (photo credit: REUTERS)
Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar
(photo credit: REUTERS)
For what is supposed to be a soccer tournament, the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, the region’s most prominent sporting event, appears very political.
For over two years, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, together with Egypt, have maintained a complete boycott of Qatar due to longtime regional rivalries and disagreements, saying that Doha, among other things, supports terrorism. Despite this, the three sent teams to the biennial tournament, which got under way this year on November 26 in the Qatari capital.
According to Hassanane Balal, a London-based journalist who covers the Iraqi national team, politics is par for the course at this type of event.
“Politics will always be involved in international [soccer], whether it’s out in the open or a bit more discrete,” he told The Media Line. “It’s very difficult to separate the politics of a country [from] rivalries…. It’s completely normal and happens in all sports.”
Balal relates that when Qatar played at the Asia Cup soccer tournament earlier this year against the UAE – which hosted the event – the latter’s fans threw shoes at the Qatari players.
Aravind Ramesh, a Qatari fan attending the Gulf Cup, has not witnessed conflict in the stands.
“No politics or tensions were felt here,” he told The Media Line. “Despite the [boycott], everything is going smoothly. Supporters here were cheering for all the teams, and no harm was done to any players.”
Behind the scenes, however, politics is very much at work.
According to Dr. Andreas Krieg, an assistant professor at King’s College London’s School of Security Studies and a fellow at the college’s Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, the Gulf Cup is providing the parties with an opportunity to preserve their reputation in the absence of political progress.
“Sports diplomacy is a low-key way to show good-will without any risk of losing face should there not be a breakthrough in the diplomatic efforts,” he told The Media Line.
For Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, the tournament in Qatar could set a precedent for more open borders. Indeed, it might give the four countries time to start early negotiations before next month’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the UAE.
“It is possible that attending and participating in the Gulf Cup is a part of an attempted reconciliation process in the run-up to the GCC annual summit… if by doing so, the tournament provides a pretext for quietly lifting the blockade of Qatar through measures such as the ban on the movement of people or of direct flights,” Christopher Davidson, the British author of several books on the Middle East, told The Media Line.
Time will tell how much the trio’s presence in Qatar will improve the rift, if at all.
Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a fellow for the Middle East at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, told The Media Line that “the way the Gulf Cup and Qatar’s hosting is treated in media in the UAE and Saudi Arabia may give an indication into whether the persistent hostility toward Qatar that has been such a feature of the blockade [is] lessening.”
Robert Mogielnicki, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, contends that at this point, all parties stand to lose if the conflict worsens.
“No Gulf Arab state,” he said, “gains at this point in time from a further deterioration in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.”
Mogielnicki argues that while participation in the tournament shows some willingness to end the conflict, no actual steps have been taken.
“Permitting… teams to play matches in Qatar is a side effect of an inclination to overcome the issues underlying the dispute with Qatar,” he told The Media Line.
“It is not, in itself, a concrete step toward any solution,” he continued.
For now, though, the relationship, he said, “is not moving in the wrong direction.”


Tags Egypt saudi arabia qatar uae
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Kick racism out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Trump recognizes our connection to the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gershon Baskin A higher moral standard By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Altabef It’s important now to keep our wits about us By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Avraham Avi-Hai Conspiracy revealed, conspirator tells all By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by