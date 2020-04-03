The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
World Bank to give $5.8 million to help Palestinians fight coronavirus

This funding will cover top priorities, including equipment and materials for infection and prevention control, laboratory diagnostics, isolation and case management.

By YASSIR OKBI  
APRIL 3, 2020 04:00
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
The World Bank approved a new US $5.8 million emergency operation on Thursday to help the West Bank and Gaza address urgent health needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The operation will support efforts to slow down and limit the transmission of COVID-19 and improve the clinical care and case management of those affected by the disease. The project will be implemented through fast track procedures to help in early detection and proper recording of infected case as inputs for risk assessment and mitigation. It will support the procurement of essential equipment and consumables for laboratory and diagnostic systems, such as ventilators, polymerase chain reaction (amplification technique for specific part of DNA) machines and test kits.
The project will not only support the epidemiological surveillance systems, it will also strengthen the overall Palestinian public health system in response to the virus, including establishing and equipping quarantine and treatment centers and hiring short-term health personnel.
This new funding follows a previous reallocation of $800,000, which the World Bank approved on March 6 as immediate support to the Palestinian Ministry of Health under the ongoing Health System Resiliency Strengthening Project to help address urgent health needs and prevent further spread of the virus.
"We hope that our quick response to help the Ministry of Health will help contain the further spread of the virus and in turn minimize the adverse economic impacts,” said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for the West Bank and Gaza.
Both operations are funded through a dedicated trust fund for Gaza and the West Bank.


