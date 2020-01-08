The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

'World cannot afford war': U.S. Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was handed a note about the attack during the meeting and left soon thereafter, according to people present.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 07:16
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020 (photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020
(photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Democrats in the U.S. Congress and some of the party's presidential contenders warned on Tuesday about escalating conflict in the Middle East after Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq.
The news that Tehran had fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel broke during a meeting of Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives.
The attack was in retaliation for last week's U.S. drone strike killing elite Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards on state TV.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was handed a note about the attack during the meeting and left soon thereafter, according to people present.
"Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war," Pelosi said on Twitter.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the attack on Soleimani on the grounds that the Iranian general was planning to attack Americans, without providing evidence.
Democrats have been critical of the decision, saying it would escalate tensions with Iran. They have called for Trump to seek approval from Congress before taking further military action, although the Republican-led Senate is unlikely to support any measure that would tie the president's hands.
"At this moment, my heart and my prayers are with our military and their families in Iraq and around the world," Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said at an event in New York.
"But this is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran," she added.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, another candidate for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in November's presidential election, said at an event outside Philadelphia that the attack was predictable and faulted Trump's handling of the situation.
"I just pray to God as he goes through what’s happening, as we speak, that he’s listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case," he added.
On news of the attack, "there was not surprise in the room," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who attended the meeting with Pelosi.
"Nobody laments the loss of Soleimani, he was a vicious terrorist that caused a lot of loss of life. But no one ought to be surprised that when you do that, there's a response," he said.
Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio called for unity, saying in a Twitter post that Iran wanted Americans to turn against one another .
"The time will come to debate U.S. policy. Tonight American & allied troops have come under direct attack by a nation-state & Americans must come together to support & protect them & respond appropriately," he said.


Tags Iran Iraq joe biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by