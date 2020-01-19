The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert after attack

The attack killed 73 people on Saturday.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 19, 2020 10:42
Houthi followers attend a gathering to receive food supplies from tribesmen in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Houthi followers attend a gathering to receive food supplies from tribesmen in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
ADEN - Yemen's president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib.
The attack "confirms without doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace," Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said, in a statement on Yemen's state news agency SABA.
The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack.
The attack killed 73 people and left dozens wounded, two medical sources told Reuters. The sources said the attack targeted a mosque in the camp as people gathered for prayer.
Saudi state TV put the death toll from the attack at 60.
A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to restore Hadi's government, which the Houthis ousted from power in the capital Sanaa and is now based in the southern port city of Aden.
The Houthis deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.


Tags Iran saudi arabia yemen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
3 Iran threatens retaliation against Greece for US use of military bases
Iran displays its arsenal of missiles
4 Three pro-Iranian militia fighters killed in strike on T4
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
5 IRGC arrest person who uploaded video of missile striking Ukrainian plane
Women facing down soldiers in Tehran at a protest following the downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by