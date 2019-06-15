Leana Dunham to direct and produce new HBO series 'Industry'

Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California .
HBO has commissioned ‘Industry,’ an eight-part series following a group of young graduates battling it out in the world of finance.
The drama series, which will be directed and produced by award-winning actress Leana Dunham, will follow a determined group of 20-somethngs competing for limited jobs at a top investment bank in London.
Production on the series is taking place in Cardiff, Wales, which is home to the show’s production company, Bad wolf.
“The scripts for ‘Industry’ have an energy and direction that comes from their firsthand experience of the trading floor, and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention,” Jane Tranter CEO of Bad Wolf said.
The series will be shot later this summer, though a release date appears yet to be announced.
