Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, September 6, 2019
6 Elul 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 7:02 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:00 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 6:53 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:00 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:21 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:32 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 6:38 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 7:34 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:31 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:34 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 6:39 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:33 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:36 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:31 p.m.
