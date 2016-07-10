Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
September 6, 2019 12:09
Shabbat candles

Shabbat candles. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, September 6, 2019

6 Elul 5779

New York

Light Candles at: 7:02 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 8:00 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 6:53 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 8:00 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 6:21 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:32 p.m.


Tel Aviv

Light Candles at: 6:38 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at : 7:34 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 6:31 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:34 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 6:39 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:33 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles at: 6:36 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:31 p.m.


