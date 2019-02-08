Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 8, 2019 08:48
MEMBERS OF the Nogradi family light candles for Shabbat in their home in Budapest

MEMBERS OF the Nogradi family light candles for Shabbat in their home in Budapest. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Friday, February 8, 2019
Adar I 3, 5779

Parashat Truma
Exodus 25:1-27:19
Haftarah
I Kings 5:26 - 6:13


----------

New York

Light Candles at: 5:04 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:06 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 5:12 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:10 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 4:44 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 5:58 p.m.


Tel Aviv



Light Candles at: 4:58 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 5:59 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 4:48 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 5:58 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 4:59 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:00 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles at: 4:53 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:01 p.m.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
