Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 16, 2019 11:55
Shabbat candles

Shabbat candles. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Friday, August 16 2019
15 Av, 5779

New York

Light Candles at: 7:34 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 8:33 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 7:20 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 8:20 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 6:46 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:59 p.m.


Tel Aviv

Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at : 8:01 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 6:57 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 8:02 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:59 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles at: 6:50 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:56 p.m.


Related Content

Shabbat candles
July 26, 2019
Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings