Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Friday, August 16 2019
15 Av, 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 7:34 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:33 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:20 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:20 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:46 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:59 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 8:01 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:57 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:02 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:59 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:50 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:56 p.m.
