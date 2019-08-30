Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, August 30, 2019
Av 29, 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 7:13 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:12 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 8:02 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:30 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:41 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 6:47 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 7:44 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:40 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:44 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 6:47 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:42 p.m.
Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:35 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:40 p.m.
