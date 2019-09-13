Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, September 6, 2019
6 Elul 5779
New York
Light Candles at: 6:50 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:49 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 6:44 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:43 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:30 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:29 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 6:32 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 7:31 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 6:31 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:30 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 6:31 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:31 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 6:30 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:29 p.m.
