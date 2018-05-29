ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star tweets racial slur

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co's ABC network canceled the popular US television comedy "Roseanne" on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr compared a former Obama administration official to an ape in remarks on Twitter.



"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement.





I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In a since-deleted comment on Twitter, Barr wrote that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was equivalent to the Islamist political movement "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."Barr, 65, apologized "for making a bad joke" about Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents."Roseanne" was ABC's biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season. The show drew an average of 18.7 million viewers, second only to CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," according to Nielsen data through May 20.Jarrett, through spokesman Jordan Finkelstein, declined to comment.The original "Roseanne" aired from 1988 to 1997. It featured a blue-collar family, the Conners, with overweight parents struggling to get by and was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life.President Donald Trump has latched onto the show's huge viewership as evidence that his supporters, which include Barr, want shows that speak to their concerns.An outspoken supporter of Israel, Barr said at year's Jerusalem Post Conference in New York: “ I want to move to Israel and run for prime minister,” she told interviewer Dana Weiss. “I do have that fantasy. If God calls me, I’ll go.”Adding: “I want to make aliya, I do, and before all the stuff is sold – all the real estate,” she said. “I still have this fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland... I want to buy a farm there and maybe bring my family.”Perhaps this will free up her schedule to follow that fantasy.Amy Spiro contributed to this report