Alt-J captivates Tel Aviv despite rockets sirens in the south

Thousands of young Israelis took a break from day full of sirens and rockets in southern Israel and swayed to the music of Alt-J, a British band who returned to Israel three years after their last concert in Tel Aviv.



The opening act, Warpaint, was delightful. "Ma shlomha?" the band shouted, incorrectly yet endearingly conjugating the Hebrew words for "How are you?"





The indie rock band from Los Angeles played their hearts out, even adding a song to their set because audience members held up a sign requesting it. "You are a very groovy people," they said to the crowd.A little after 9pm, Alt-J took the stage, shouting “Tel Aviv! How are you doing tonight? Sababa!” as they opened the show to the cheers of thousands.With beers and joints in their hands, the crowd seemed to know every word to every song, every drumbeat, every keyboard sound, every syllable. At certain times, if you closed your eyes, it felt as if the crowd had meshed into one, had become a part of the show.Alt J performs in Tel Aviv at the Yarkon Park, May 29, 2018 (Tamir Mosh)Listening to the rhythms and feeling the movements of everyone around, it felt surreal juxtaposed with the rocket and mortar fire just an hour south of the concert in Tel Aviv.Tel Aviv is known to be a “bubble,” cut off from the conflicts of the country and the chaos which surrounds it in the Middle East. For two hours, thousands of people in the crowd ignored the notifications and the knowledge that Israelis in the south were running to bomb shelters at that same moment.They were in their bubble. Their Alt-J bubble.At the concert with a fellow journalist, I asked her what would happen if a siren should go off in Tel Aviv. Would we even hear it? Where would we run? Would Alt-J know what to do? They likely never heard one in their lives.But the music was a force of its own, and the crowd, entranced by the lights and the chords as they rose and fell in the cool summer evening, danced and swayed with the beat.Alt-J is well loved in Israel, and with good reason. After a two-hour long show and before their final song, the very popular "Breezeblocks," the band said, "We came a few years ago and coming back is beyond belief. Let's do this again sometime!"The crowd roared.To an audience that has become accustomed to musical artists dropping out of shows in their country because of BDS, this was more than the simple promise of a further show. It was an assertion that Israelis will not be forgotten and that Alt-J, at least, will not be swayed by politics or pressure from BDS.“We love you. Sababa! Goodbye!”