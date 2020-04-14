Twitter users write #How2020CouldGetWorse, amid the coronavirus pandemic

After the massive fires in Australia and the global coronavirus epidemic which claimed more than 124,000 lives world-wide and leads many to worry about a possible global depression – web users are taking a stab at gallows humor by asking #How2020CouldGetWorse?
Great, here comes Godzilla.— 2020 (@LA202011) April 14, 2020
#How2020CouldGetWorse pic.twitter.com/IksQLvfDKn
Some post photos of Godzilla, the fictional monster that flattens cities in science fiction movies, anticipating its arrival in May. Others suggested scenarios such as aliens visiting Earth and offer humans a cure against COVID-19, but instead the world governments go to war against them.
Some decided to take a political path, saying that a second term by US President Donald Trump would be one way in which the year could get worse. Others wrote that it would be worse should likely Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden win.
#How2020CouldGetWorse the worlds supply of alcohol runs out.. pic.twitter.com/q3y90a7iBd— Sara (@sara85_88) April 14, 2020
Others took things on a much more intimate level, joking that the world might run out of alcohol or pizza might be outlawed.