Auschwitz museum slams anti-vaccinations protesters in strips

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Auschwitz museum condemned Polish anti-vaccinations protesters who marched on Sunday in the Polish capital wearing striped uniforms under the banner ‘Dr Mengele kills again,’ the news-site www.o2.pl
reported on Sunday.
In a reference to the criminal medical experiments conducted by Josef Mengele during the Holocaust, the protesters suggested that vaccinations are not safe and do not promote health, but are part of an on-going medical experiment.
The picture posted by the protesters online caused an uproar.
Social media users attacked the protesters for comparing vaccinations to the suffering Holocaust victims went through under the hands of the Nazis. The Auschwitz museum also criticized them for 'exploiting a tragedy' to oppose 'vaccinations that save lives,' English news-site Notes from Poland
reported.
This is not the first time protesters in Poland attempted to get public attention by linking their cause to the memory of the Holocaust.
In 2017 Polish protesters took off their clothes, chained themselves to the sign ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ near the gate to the site and stabbed a sheep to death in an attempt to, as they claimed, get public attention to the wars in Syria and Ukraine, the New York Post
reported.
They were arrested, two were sentenced to serve time in prison and nine were fined.
The recent phenomenon of people rejecting vaccinations as somehow ‘dangerous’ or ‘harmful’ leads to an increase in reported measles cases
in Israel and the US.
