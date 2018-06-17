June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Beyonce and Jay-Z release joint album ‘Everything Is Love’

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently performing on the 48-date On the Run 2 tour.

By TNS
June 17, 2018 20:31
1 minute read.
BEYONCE AND Jay-Z attend the 2018 NBA Playoffs in April.

BEYONCE AND Jay-Z attend the 2018 NBA Playoffs in April.. (photo credit: CARY EDMONSON/REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES – It had been rumored for years and it has finally arrived: a joint Beyonce-Jay-Z album, called Everything Is Love. The announcement was made by Tidal, the streaming company owned by Jay-Z. It features nine tracks, each credited to Beyonce and Jay-Z – or The Carters – and clocks in at just under 40 minutes, unusually brief for both artists.

The news began trickling out on Saturday afternoon with social media posts containing images from the Everything Is Love visual campaign. One image posted by Beyonce received nearly 200,000 likes in less than 20 minutes, as many noted that, once again, Queen Bey had broken the Internet.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It was later revealed that a video was made for the song “Apeshit” and was filmed at the Louvre in Paris last month. Directed by Ricky Saiz, it is available for viewing exclusively on Tidal. The video features the pair posing in various settings in an oddly empty Louvre, delivering their lines in front of centuries-old masterpieces, even the Mona Lisa. The clip also features dancers performing synchronized moves on the museums steps, and Beyonce and several dancers gyrating in front of famous paintings.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently performing on the 48-date On the Run 2 tour. They have been averaging a per-show gross of $5.5 million, according to Pollstar, on an average per night haul from 48,642 tickets sold. The trek next hits Amsterdam on June 19.


Related Content

June 15, 2018
Natalie Portman: Former friend Jared Kushner is a 'super villain'

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut