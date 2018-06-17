Beyonce and Jay-Z release joint album ‘Everything Is Love’

LOS ANGELES – It had been rumored for years and it has finally arrived: a joint Beyonce-Jay-Z album, called Everything Is Love. The announcement was made by Tidal, the streaming company owned by Jay-Z. It features nine tracks, each credited to Beyonce and Jay-Z – or The Carters – and clocks in at just under 40 minutes, unusually brief for both artists.



The news began trickling out on Saturday afternoon with social media posts containing images from the Everything Is Love visual campaign. One image posted by Beyonce received nearly 200,000 likes in less than 20 minutes, as many noted that, once again, Queen Bey had broken the Internet.





It was later revealed that a video was made for the song “Apeshit” and was filmed at the Louvre in Paris last month. Directed by Ricky Saiz, it is available for viewing exclusively on Tidal. The video features the pair posing in various settings in an oddly empty Louvre, delivering their lines in front of centuries-old masterpieces, even the Mona Lisa. The clip also features dancers performing synchronized moves on the museums steps, and Beyonce and several dancers gyrating in front of famous paintings.Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently performing on the 48-date On the Run 2 tour. They have been averaging a per-show gross of $5.5 million, according to Pollstar, on an average per night haul from 48,642 tickets sold. The trek next hits Amsterdam on June 19.