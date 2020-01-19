The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Boy with dyslexia makes John Cena portrait out of 750 Rubik's cubes

While most know that 'You can't see' John Cena, Russo proved he could possibly see the 14-time WWE world champion like no one else

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 19, 2020 06:41
rubiks cube 311 (photo credit: Wikimedia commons)
rubiks cube 311
(photo credit: Wikimedia commons)
In a heartwarming story of overcoming disability to accomplishing amazing things, a nine-year-old boy named Benjamin Russo has channeled his intelligence and artistic flair to create a portrait of a certain man out of Rubik's cubes – and that man's name is John Cena!
As shown in December video that has since gone viral, it took Russo only five hours and 750 Rubik's cubes to make his masterpiece in the image of one of the most famous pro wrestlers of all time.
"My wife and I looked at each other and said, 'Just how does he do it?' It's just incredible to watch," his father, Louis, told CNN.
In the video, Russo begins by holding up a series of pre-written cards, explaining – accompanied by one of Cena's earlier entrance themes in WWE, 'Basic Thuganomics' – that he has dyslexia, which means he has trouble reading and writing, mixes up words and sometimes gets frustrated and upset because of it.
"But..." he continues as the music changes to Cena's most iconic entrance theme, 'The Time is Now,' "having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing! Like this..."
While the lyrics of the song say "You can't see me [John Cena]," Russo proved he possibly could see the 14-time world champion like no one else. With the music blaring loudly, Russo is shown arranging the Rubik's cubes into specific patterns on the floor at a sped up pace, eventually forming the completed image.
The video concludes with Russo holding up two more cards. "Dyslexia is not my disability," they read. "Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER."
It would seem Russo's mother, Melanie, would agree.
"Dyslexic brains are very different," she told CNN. "The right side is really strong, so they can be very artistic, very musical. I truly believe that he has this amazing ability because of dyslexia."
Although dyslexia is a very common learning disability, there are still so many misconceptions about it.
"The general public sees dyslexia basically as flipping words around, flipping letters around, and that's where it ends," Louis explained.
"We never talk about the advantages and the special gifts that many dyslexics have, and Benjamin is not alone. So I think that's what we're trying to do is get the positive out there and not so much the negatives."
Also impressed by Russo's hard work was none other than his muse, Cena. Taking to Twitter, the superstar praised Russo as being the embodiment of one of his iconic catchphrases – Never Give Up.
"Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength... and he's an ARTIST!" Cena tweeted.
"I admire you, your work, and your outlook."

Unfortunately, Russo's project wouldn't last, as buying another 750 Rubik's cubes was too much for the family to afford.
As a result, the cubes were repurposed for Russo's next masterpiece – Keanu Reeves.


