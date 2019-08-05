Brazilian gangster attempts prison break dressed up as daughter

Prison.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Brazilian gang leader failed in an attempt to escape from jail by dressing up as his teenage daughter, who was visiting him, Brazilian authorities reported on Sunday.
Clauvino da Silva, known as "Baixinho" which means "Shorty", attempted to brazenly walk out past the guards in Gericinó jail, in western Rio de Janeiro dressed in female clothes, wearing a silicon mask and a wig.
Photos released of da Siva show him wearing the mask, women's jeans and a pink t-shirt, with a black wig.
A video shared by a Brazilian army officer on Twitter showed da Silva removing his clothes and declaring his name.
His nervousness gave him away to prison officials.
Authorities said da Silva's plan was to leave his 19-year-old daughter in the jail, and her possible role in the failed escape is being investigated by police.
Da Silva was part of the Red Command gang, one of the most powerful criminal factions in Brazil, controlling a large amount of the drug trade in Rio de Janeiro.
After the failed escape, da Silva was transferred to a maximum-security prison, authorities said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>