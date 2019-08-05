Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brazilian gangster attempts prison break dressed up as daughter

Clauvino da Silva, known as "Baixinho" which means "Shorty", attempted to brazenly walk out past the guards in Gericinó jail, in western Rio de Janeiro.

By ALEX WINSTON
August 5, 2019 08:24
1 minute read.
Prison jail cell illustrative

Prison. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
A Brazilian gang leader failed in an attempt to escape from jail by dressing up as his teenage daughter, who was visiting him, Brazilian authorities reported on Sunday.

Clauvino da Silva, known as "Baixinho" which means "Shorty", attempted to brazenly walk out past the guards in Gericinó jail, in western Rio de Janeiro dressed in female clothes, wearing a silicon mask and a wig.

Photos released of da Siva show him wearing the mask, women's jeans and a pink t-shirt, with a black wig.

A video shared by a Brazilian army officer on Twitter showed da Silva removing his clothes and declaring his name.


His nervousness gave him away to prison officials.

Authorities said da Silva's plan was to leave his 19-year-old daughter in the jail, and her possible role in the failed escape is being investigated by police.

Da Silva was part of the Red Command gang, one of the most powerful criminal factions in Brazil, controlling a large amount of the drug trade in Rio de Janeiro.

After the failed escape, da Silva was transferred to a maximum-security prison, authorities said.

