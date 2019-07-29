Clown causes bloody brawl on British cruise

Clown [Illustration].
A fancy-dress prank went wildly wrong over the weekend when a passenger dressed up as a clown and entered the restaurant of a British cruise ship, Maariv reported.
The ship "P&O Britain" was traveling from Bergen, Norway to the Southampton harbor in South East England.
In the bloody fracas which resulted, three women and three men were assaulted and injured.
During the fight, cutlery, plates and furniture were reportedly seen flying through the air and passengers, including young children ran for cover.
The police arrested a 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman from Essex who were subsequently released. The police made it clear that the investigation was continuing, while the ship continues to sail in the Mediterranean Sea.
A member of the entertainment crew on the ship said: "There was a man disguised as a clown, which annoyed other passengers, things got out of hand quickly. People had been drinking and a fight developed with chairs and plates being thrown, people were furious. It was frightening to see how some of the crew and passengers were afraid and had to hide."
The shipping company claimed that they had not heard of the involvement of the clown in the incident.
Richard Gaysford, who presents the TV program, "Good Morning Britain," was on the ship and said that the "patriotic" event, in which Brits flew British flags, "was full of alcohol," and that after the commotion "there was blood everywhere". Members of the crew said to him that they had never experienced anything like that before, he tweeted.
