Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick wow fans on the red carpet

72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick.
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick looked stunning in a scarlet dress as she walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Quentin Tarantino, at the London premiere of Tarantino’s latest movie, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Pick has a small role in the film.
The Daily Mail reported that the couple “were every inch the loved-up newlyweds as they embraced on the red carpet, with Daniella flashing her sparkling wedding ring.”
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio – the former boyfriend of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli – and Brad Pitt as an actor and stunt-man in 1969 Hollywood. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress and wife of Roman Polanski, who was murdered by the Manson family. The film is being released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, which took place on August 8 and 9.
DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie attended the premiere as well, along with Lena Dunham, the outspoken, Jewish star and creator of the HBO series, Girls, who also has a role in the film.
Once Upon a Time was heralded at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this spring, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. It is playing throughout the US now and will open in Israel on August 15.
