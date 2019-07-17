Leonardo DiCaprio dodges 'Titanic' question: Wasn't there room for Jack on the door?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The most urgent question in the history of 20th century movies — about why, in Titanic, Rose didn’t slide over on that door she was lying on to make room for Jack and save him from freezing to death — was posed on Monday to Leonardo DiCaprio, who became an international heartthrob in the role of Jack, but he didn’t have an answer.



Appearing on MTV News to promote his latest film, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, along with his co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, DiCaprio, who was romantically involved with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli for several years, ducked the question.

Asked by the interviewer about “the biggest movie controversy of all time... Could Jack have fit on that door at the end of Titanic?” DiCaprio simply said, “No comment.”Robbie, who also starred with DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, said she remembered “bawling my eyes out when I was a girl” watching that scene in the film,” but DiCaprio stayed mum.Pitt weighed in, saying, “That is funny... I’m gonna go back and look now, shoot.”“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” said Robbie. DiCaprio added, “Ever.”Pitt wouldn’t let it go, needling DiCaprio: “Could you have squeezed onto that door? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” to which his costar replied, “Like I said, no comment.”Robbie pressed further, asking, “Did you mention it at the time? ‘Should we make the door smaller so I — ‘“ but DiCaprio wouldn’t take the bait.Pitt played peacemaker, saying, “It’s movie magic, my friends, movie magic.”The current movie magic the three co-stars are making is in the latest Tarantino film, in which DiCaprio and Pitt play a fading television star and his stunt double in 1969 Hollywood. Robbie plays a real person, Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of Roman Polanski who was murdered by Charles Manson and his followers that summer, 50 years ago.Polanski’s current wife, actress Emmanuelle Seigner, weighed in against the portrayals of Tate and Polanski in Tarantino’s film in an Instagram post in May, protesting that Polanski — who pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in California, then fled to France in 1978 before he was sentenced and has never returned to the US — wasn’t consulted by Tarantino.Tarantino, who is married to Israeli singer Daniella Pick and divides his time between Los Angeles and Tel Aviv, did not specifically address Seigner’s concerns, but told Indiewire, “It’s not her story, it’s Rick’s story,” referring to the character played by DiCaprio.There was speculation that DiCaprio might come to Israel to testify in Refaeli’s tax evasion case. She alleged that she was living with him in the US during the years covered by the case, and that was why she did not pay Israeli taxes. He did not testify and Refaeli was ordered to pay tens of millions in back taxes.Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens all over the world on July 26.

