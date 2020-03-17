Dragon Ball screenwriter calls on god of destruction to fight coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has spread across the world, infecting hundreds of thousands of people and forcing several countries to institute emergency measures to stop the spread of the deadly contagion.With people throughout the world caught up in a panic about the virus, many people eagerly look to the internet for something to distract them or cheer them up in these trying times. But, as first reported by comicbook.com, there is one voice on their side: The god of destruction.Taking to Twitter, Toshio Yoshitaka, screenwriter for the Dragon Ball Super anime, posted a picture of Beerus, the god of destruction of Universe 7 in the Dragon Ball franchise, saying that the aforementioned deity would love to destroy the coronavirus if he could.
In the sketch, Beerus looks indifferent to the dangers of the virus, as if he could easily wipe out a mere pathogen if given the chance.While there is sadly no such friendly god of destruction in real life, doctors around the world are working nonstop on trying to find cures, vaccines and treatment methods.However, until then, as people around the world are stuck at home, Beerus can still provide relief to people should they choose to binge watch the long-running Dragon Ball franchise.
I will eradication coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yANOleL83Y— Yoshitaka (@toshio916) March 12, 2020
Go back to the beginning. Strap in and binge the entire series of #DragonBall! Now available to watch anytime on @hulu in ENG SUB! #StartBingingNow pic.twitter.com/XFngl6ICDh— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 16, 2020