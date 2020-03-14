The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Eggs, toilet paper, and beer – What to get when coronavirus strikes

As Israel gears up for Passover under the looming shadow of coronavirus, egg imports began to arrive in the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2020 01:59
Eggs (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Eggs
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
As supply chains and shipments become evening news items due to coronavirus and its many effects on the global economy, Israelis were told by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday that egg shipments have begun arriving, just in time for Passover.

“In the past day we have noticed an increased demand for eggs,” a press release on behalf of the ministry reported. “Pasta, olive oil and rice had also been in higher demand than usual.”  

With rumors the country might declare an emergency state of mass-quarantine, and despite assurances by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the nation is not expected to lack for anything any time soon – many prefer to stock up now rather than regretting it later.  

In other countries, such as the UK and the US, shoppers bought massive amounts of toilet paper, leading many to post pictures on social media of empty aisles.
British retailing giant Tesco began to limit some shoppers to just five items of thing such as antiseptic gel and milk, the BBC reported.  

While no such restrictions were placed in Israel, at least some companies begun offering discount books and beers to those who need to spend two weeks at home to ensure they don’t carry COVID-19.  

Dubbed "Be Dude" [quarantine in Hebrew] Tempo offers to deliver 6 bottles of beer to anywhere in the country for roughly 50 nis.
Yes cable network is currently offering its users a quarantine channel to pass the time "quickly and, God willing, in good health."  
  


