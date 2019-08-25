Escaped petting zoo otter found in Galilee after biting hikers

The Ein Dibsha hiking trail in the Northern Galilee was closed off for hiking Saturday, following two reports of hikers being bitten by an otter.



Inspectors from the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority scanned the area and located an otter cub, who was subsequently transferred to a nearby wildlife hospital, though he was found not to have been the culprit.

Otters are generally very docile creatures, making otter attacks rare and unusual, so the hikers were instructed to get vaccinated for rabies in case of possible infection.In a test done on Sunday, it was found that the actual offending otter is marked with a chip, and had escaped from a petting zoo in the nearby Galilee Kibbutz of Shamir, where it had been used to receiving food from humans.

