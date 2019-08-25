Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Escaped petting zoo otter found in Galilee after biting hikers

Otters are generally very docile creatures, making otter attacks rare and unusual, so the hikers were instructed to get vaccinated for rabies in case of possible infection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 10:29
otter

Israel's otter population are facing grave endangerment.. (photo credit: EYAL BARTOV)

The Ein Dibsha hiking trail in the Northern Galilee was closed off for hiking Saturday, following two reports of hikers being bitten by an otter.

Inspectors from the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority scanned the area and located an otter cub, who was subsequently transferred to a nearby wildlife hospital, though he was found not to have been the culprit.

Otters are generally very docile creatures, making otter attacks rare and unusual, so the hikers were instructed to get vaccinated for rabies in case of possible infection.

In a test done on Sunday, it was found that the actual offending otter is marked with a chip, and had escaped from a petting zoo in the nearby Galilee Kibbutz of Shamir, where it had been used to receiving food from humans.


Related Content

astronaut Anne McClain during training at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston
August 25, 2019
Marital dispute escalates in alleged first space crime

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings